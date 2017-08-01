Home | News | General | Three Women Kidnapped On Their Way To Abuja (Photos)

An Abuja-based man raised an alarm yesterday, saying his mum, aunt and his aunt’s daughter were kidnapped on their way to Abuja around Lambata and Suleja. This man’s uncle also later raised his own alarm, saying his sisters and niece were kidnapped. The police have been informed…

