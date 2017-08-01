Home | News | General | 24 Year Old Man Arrested For Killing Three Young Girls Who Were Found With ‘Trauma To Their Bodies’

Prince George’s County Police Department just confirmed that they arrested 24-year-old Clinton resident Antonio Williams Friday night, in connection with the killings of three young girls.

The three young girls who were found in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C with “trauma to their bodies” by an adult family member in the Clinton home. All three girls were under the age of 10.

Deputy Police Chief, Sammy Patel Friday, described the killings “one of the most difficult scenes” that the department’s officers have encountered, and said the department will provide counseling services to responding officers. So far, investigators on the case have not yet disclosed how, or even if, the three girls were related.

