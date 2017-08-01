Home | News | General | Teenage Prostitute Who ‘Slept With Dozens Of Cops’ Sues The Whole California Police Department For Failing To Stop Its Officers fryom Sex Trafficking Her’

A Teenage prostitute who had sex with dozens of Oakland police officers and was awarded almost £800,000 in an explosive lawsuit in May, has now sued the entire police department in California for failing to stop six of its officers from also sex trafficking her’.

Jasmin Abuslin, now 19, filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Richmond Police in California, claiming that officers on the city’s police force traded police protection for sex while she was underage.

The new lawsuit accuses six Richmond police officers of sexually trafficking her, and claims that current Police Chief Allwyn Brown and former Police Chief Chris Magnus failed to act.

According to the complaint reported by Courthouse News, Abuslin, the daughter of a police dispatcher who worked as a child prostitute under the name Celeste Guap, was an ‘exclusively department retained sex worker’ for the officers, ‘available to them for sexual favors and pleasure in exchange for paid monies, protection, or other forms of consideration,’

The sex scandal came to light in September 2015 when an Oakland police officer committed suicide and left a note implicating several of his fellow officers after she threatened to expose the fact they had had sex when she was 17.

According to reports, Eleven Richmond officers were identified for discipline after the scandal in Oakland went public.

Out of the 11, one officer was recommended for termination, one for demotion, two for suspensions of 80 hours and 120 hours, and five to receive letters of reprimand, according to the complaint.

Her attorney, John Burris told Courthouse News Burris that Abuslin also plans to sue the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department, the Livermore Police Department, and possibly the San Francisco Police Department.

