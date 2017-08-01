Home | News | General | South Africa Minister, Mduduzi Manana Resigns After Facing Charges For Assaulting A Woman

South Africa’s Deputy Education Minister, Mduduzi Manana has resigned following accusations that he assaulted a woman at a nightclub earlier this month.

He appeared in court last week to face the assault charge and on Saturday, a brief statement from President Jacob Zuma’s office said he had accepted Mr Manana’s resignation, and thanked him for “his contribution to the work of government”.

Mr Manana has previously apologised for what he called a “shameful incident“. He claimed he was provoked, but “should have exercised restraint”. His political party, the African National Congress (ANC) welcomed his resignation and also thanked him for his service.

When the allegations first emerged, the ANC said “such behaviour is unacceptable, violence against women is the shame of our times”.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General