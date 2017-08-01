Home | News | General | South Africa Minister, Mduduzi Manana Resigns After Facing Charges For Assaulting A Woman
Teenage Prostitute Who ‘Slept With Dozens Of Cops’ Sues The Whole California Police Department For Failing To Stop Its Officers fryom Sex Trafficking Her’
Man Sleeps With Prostitute And You Won’t Believe What He Found On His Bed When He Woke Up (Video)

South Africa Minister, Mduduzi Manana Resigns After Facing Charges For Assaulting A Woman



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

South Africa’s Deputy Education Minister, Mduduzi Manana has resigned following accusations that he assaulted a woman at a nightclub earlier this month.

He appeared in court last week to face the assault charge and on Saturday, a brief statement from President Jacob Zuma’s office said he had accepted Mr Manana’s resignation, and thanked him for “his contribution to the work of government”.

Mr Manana has previously apologised for what he called a “shameful incident“. He claimed he was provoked, but “should have exercised restraint”. His political party, the African National Congress (ANC) welcomed his resignation and also thanked him for his service.

When the allegations first emerged, the ANC said “such behaviour is unacceptable, violence against women is the shame of our times”.

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

South Africa Minister, Mduduzi Manana Resigns After Facing Charges For Assaulting A Woman
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 281