Ex-governor Danbaba Suntai’s Younger Brother Dies Hours After His Burial? 

Babangida Suntai, the younger brother of late former Taraba state governor, Danbaba Suntai has reportedly passed away.

Suntai reporedly died Saturday evening in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital few hours after the burial of his late elder brother and former Governor of Taraba State, Pharmacist Danbaba Danfulani Suntai, who died June 28.

A family source, said the younger Suntai was rushed to Abuja last week for treatment but was officially declared dead by the doctors yesterday evening.

The development is coming barely two months after his late elder brother and former governor under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) passed away in a hospice in Orlando, Florida , United States where he was undergoing rehabilitation for brain injuries arising from the 2012 plane crash he had.

Mr. Suntai who survived an air crash at the Yola Airport in Adamawa State in 2012, was buried on Saturday, August 19.

