2019: Why PDP is yet to endorse Fayose for president – Makarfi

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has explained why the part is yet to endorse Governor Ayodele Fayose’s presidential ambition.

Fayose stole the show few weeks ago when he stormed the PDP non-elective convention in Abuja with his campaign posters.

But speaking with the Punch, Makarfi said the party would only decide who to support during its next elective convention.

He said, “There were many people at the convention who indicated their political interests at the convention. It was not only Fayose. There were two other former governors who had posters about their bids. The convention was not elective and has nothing to do with the endorsement of anybody.

“There were also posters of those eyeing governorship and other positions. Would you say they were also endorsed? A convention is like a merrymaking ground where supporters come in to show their support.”

On the leadership tussle with his rival, Ali Modu Sheriff, the party leader said he bears no grudges against Sheriff.

Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna State said the party won't expel Sheriff except he wants to leave on his own.

He added, “It is not up to us for him to remain here. It is his choice. Many people, who are his supporters, were at the convention. They participated in various committees at the convention. Individuals will make their personal decision.