Use your safe return to rededicate yourself, find lasting solutions to Nigeria’s problems – Accord Party tells Buhari

The Oyo State chapter of Accord Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to use the opportunity of his safe return to the country to rededicate himself and find solutions to an array of problems confronting Nigeria as a country.

The party specifically urged Buhari to find lasting solutions to the age-long problem of insecurity, poor governance, corruption, unemployment and high inflation.

Accord party in a statement made available on Sunday morning in Ibadan, the state capital by its Publicity Secretary, Engineer Akeem Olatunji, maintained that taking decisions to solve the country’s problems was the only way he (Buhari) can show appreciation to Nigerians for their unflinching support to his administration.

The party while joining millions of Nigerians to welcome President Buhari back to the country described his return and recovery as “a confirmation that God in his infinite mercy doesn’t forsake Nigeria as the country can now chart a new economic recovery plan under a rejuvenated President Buhari”.

The statement reads, “The Oyo State Chapter of Accord party welcomes President Muhammadu Buhari back to the country after three months of medical vacation in the United Kingdom. The party join millions of Nigerians to express gratitude to almighty God for granting the President healing and journey mercies back home.

“The President’s recovery and safe return home is a confirmation that God in his infinite mercy doesn’t forsake Nigeria as the country can now chart a new economic recovery plan under a rejuvenated President Buhari.

“Accord party in Oyo State is hereby calling on President Buhari to rededicate himself to finding solution to the insecurity, poor governance, corruption and unemployment and high inflation in the country as this is the only way he can show appreciation to Nigerians for their unflinching support to his administration”.