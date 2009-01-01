Governors Shettima, Bello react to Buhari’s return

Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima, has expressed his joy over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shettima, who was on a condolence visit to Kaduna when the President arrived Abuja on Saturday, said it was for Buhari’s love for the northeast that Borno State Government pioneered prayers for the President’s health during his first medical trip to the United Kingdom.

Shettima, in his goodwill message by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, said, “Until President Buhari assumed office, our northeast was the most marginalized in every thing that had to do with the Federal Government from presence of Federal projects to representation at National levels.

“However, President Buhari changed that soon as he assumed the mantle of Leadership. He made the insurgency problems bedeviling the northeast as his administration’s topmost priority and made the region the bride of his administration in terms of appointment of National representatives.

“This is why Buhari’s occupies a special place in hearts of minds of all true sons and daughters of the six States that make up the northeast geo-political zone. We the people of the northeast should be congratulated for President Buhari’s return.

“We are most grateful to Allah for returning him in good health and we pray that his health continues to grow from strength to strength so completes his noble mission to fully restore Nigeria to the path of recovery, sustainable progress and development.

“On behalf of Government and the good people of Borno State, we are indeed most grateful to all good Nigerians for standing by a former Governor of the old northeastern State and our own in-law in whom we are very pleased”.

The Governor also paid tribute to ‎Vice President Yemi Osinbajo whom he said, upheld President Buhari’s compassionate interest in the northeast through his approval of numerous interventions for the northeast in order to address humanitarian needs”.

In his reaction, Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello thanked Almighty Allah for the restoration of health and safe return of Buhari.

A statement by Petra Akinti Onyegbule, his Chief Press Secretary, said Nigerians have shown how much they love and supported the president through an uncommon demonstration of their unflinching loyalty and faith in the leader they overwhelmingly voted into office in 2015.

“This is an attestation to the fact that Nigerians are satisfied in the leadership of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” it said.

“The Governor enjoins Nigerians to unite and join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to complete the work they had begun in setting Nigeria on the right path and building a country every Nigerian would be proud of.

“Governor Bello acknowledges that the people have huge expectations of government at all levels and are eager for the APC to deliver the dividends of democracy to them. These expectations are legit.

“And the President has shown commitment to meeting the yearnings of his people. This is evident in the successes recorded in the areas of fighting insecurity, reducing unbridled corruption and improving the nation’s economy.

“As President Buhari carries on the leadership of our country Nigeria, Governor Bello urges us all to shun primordial and basic sentiments, put the nation first and rally round Mr. President to make Nigeria work for us even as he wishes him the best of health of mind, body and soul.”