Why I’m a die-hard supporter of Buhari – Tam David West

Former Minister of Petroleum, Dr. Tam David West has given reasons he refused to comment on President Muhammadu Buhari’s ill-health.

David West, while speaking with the Sun explained that he refused commenting on Buhari’s health because he is a die hard supporter of the President.

According to Davide West, Buhari loves Nigeria, the reason he allegedly put his life on the line for the country.

He said, “People have been calling me, they know that I am a die-hard Buhari fan and nothing would change me. My support for Buhari is based on very serious grounds.

“People have been worrying me that since this controversy of his health started I have made no formal statement. They wanted to know why I have kept quiet. Everybody knows I am a Buhari person and I have written so many things about either General Buhari or President Buhari.

“My position is this; I have not made a formal statement because the whole thing is so silly. I don’t waste my time on silly things. Nobody enjoys being sick. Being sick is natural.

“So, people that are behaving as if Buhari enjoys being sick are exaggerating his condition. I am briefed about his health about three times directly weekly.

“So, when I see all these theatrics or melodrama, I say it’s a waste of time. I challenge any of them to tell me that they love Nigeria more than Buhari. None of them has given their lives to Nigeria. Buhari has put his life on the line because of Nigeria. I challenge his antagonists to tell me they love Nigeria more than he does. Buhari has done more for Nigeria than all of them combined; none of them risked his or her life for Nigeria.”

His comment is coming at a time Buhari returned to Nigeria after spending over 100 days in London attending to his health.