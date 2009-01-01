President Buhari’s Return Is Nation’s Hope Fulfilled - Tinubu

All Progressives Congress chieftain, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to remain united and support President Muhammadu Buhari as he pursues the progressive agenda for which he was elected, for a better nation.

Tinubu, in a statement entitled ‘President Buhari’s Return: A Nation’s Hope Fulfilled’ in Lagos, said just as Nigerians gathered to pray for the health and return of the president from medical vacation abroad, they should remain supportive now that he is back.

Buhari left Nigeria on May 7 for the second round of his medical treatment in London and returned on Saturday.

Buhari, who arrived at 4:35 p.m., is expected to address the nation on Monday.

Tinubu said: ”Just as we gathered to pray for his health and his return, we must remain united in spirit to support President Buhari as he pursues the progressive agenda for which he was elected, and that promises us all a better day.

”Our nation is strong, but must overcome many challenges. We can do so with President Buhari at the helm and with the rest of the nation in active support.

”Thus, the president’s return is both real and symbolic.

”We all must renew our faith in our collective purpose and rededicate ourselves to a nation indivisible and united in reconstructing our political economy so that it provides a decent and good life to all our people.”

He described President Buhari as a man of moral fortitude, discipline, strength and dedication.

According to him, these attributes have helped him battle medical challenges.

”President Buhari’s return home is our prayers answered and these attributes which he possesses will lead him to success in surmounting our national challenges.

”President Buhari has demonstrated time and again his devotion to this nation and its great causes.

”His love for the country and the realisation that he has a mission to fulfil so that Nigeria may realise its better self by providing security and prosperity to all Nigerians has compelled him home,” he said.

Tinubu said it was heartening to see that the nation had matured to the point where governance continued in a meaningful and seamless manner during the president’s absence.

He said it was a sign of the harmony between President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

”On this day, it is even more heartening to think of the things that can now be achieved with President Buhari back to lead the nation.

”Today is a glad and happy one for those who wish Nigeria well. While we celebrate the President’s return, we also must quickly turn to the hard and heavy work at hand.

”With President Buhari back and with the nation united behind him, we can accomplish excellent things. May we do our best to become our best.

”Welcome home Mr. President. Welcome home, ” Tinubu said.