JUST IN: PDP bouncing back, trounces APC in Gombe Assembly election

- The election was conducted to replace a late Gambo Kabade at the Gombe House of Assembly

- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made the announcement

- INEC declared the result of the election on SUnday, August 20

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has floored the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Gombe state House of Assembly bye-election in Dukku north constituency.

NAIJ.com learnt that the election was held on Saturday, August 19 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a result of the demise of Gambo Kabade.

Premium Times reports that Kabade, a member of the House on the platform of the PDP, died on June 29.

The report said the election was contested by seven political parties and result announced at the Government Girl Secondary School, Malala early on Sunday, August 20.

The Returning Officer of INEC, Mohammed Sa’idu declared Sa’idu Malala of PDP as winner after polling 7060 votes while the candidate of the APC, A Inuwa, got 4022 votes.

The report listed the other parties that contested the election to include Accord Party with eight votes, Action Alliances with eight votes, ADPN with 31 votes, GPN with 29 votes and LP with 29.

It was learnt that elections at three polling units at Malala ward were cancelled because the total votes was more than the number of registered voters.

