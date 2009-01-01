Home | News | General | President Buhari's return a sign of greater things to come - APC governor

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has joined millions of other Nigerians in welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari back to the country after his medical vacation in London.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com by his chief press secretary, Mr Terver Akase, Governor Ortom, on behalf of the government and people of Benue state expressed gratitude to God for answering the prayers of millions of Nigerians by healing the president.

He said the jubilation which has greeted President Buhari's return indicates that majority of Nigerians are happy with the good work he has been doing for the country.

Governor Ortom is one of the APC governors close to President Buhari. Photo credit: Aso Rock

The governor also commended the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for effectively running the affairs of the nation while the president was away.

He expressed optimism that President Buhari will continue to fulfill his promises to Nigerians and take the country to another level of development.

Governor Ortom urged Nigerians to remain committed to national unity and progress, even as he expressed confidence that the country will overcome its current economic challenges and attain greater heights.

In a related development, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has thanked the Almighty Allah for bringing President Buhari back whole.

Saraki said he expects the legislature and the executive to collaborate on presentation, consideration and signing of the 2018 budget.

He said it was clear President Buhari would return soon when they met two days ago in London.

