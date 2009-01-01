Home | News | General | JUST IN: The name of the disease that recently ravaged Kogi and killed 62 people found

- Finally, the Kogi state ministry of health, through Commissioner Saka Audu, said the victims were hit by gastroenteritis and malaria

- Audu called for calm, especially in the areas that have been most hit by the disease

- He said samples of blood showed that the victims were not affected by Lassa fever

Days after at least 62 people died in Kogi state, it has been discovered that the ravaging and mysterious disease that took the lives of the residents is gastroenteritis.

This was revealed on Sunday, August 20 by the commissioner for health in the state, Saka Audu.

While urging the people of the state to remain calm, Audu said in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi, said diagnosis revealed that those who were affected Okunran, Okoloke and Isanlu-Esa in Yagba West local government area had gastroenteritis and malaria.

The commissioner reportedly said in a statement: “The current information available to us is that the disease actually started six weeks ago in Okoloke village in Yagba West, which is a settlement that is predominantly inhabited by Fulani herdsmen.

“There have been cases of reported deaths following abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea, but the patients who showed signs of illness had since been evacuated and transported to Kogi State Specialist Hospital Lokoja, for better treatment.

“So far, we have evacuated 39 patients from Okoloke area and only six of them were admitted and have shown significant sign of improvement while others have since been discharged.

“Out of the six that were admitted, three of them were diagnosed of gastroenteritis and the remaining three were just cases of malaria, and they have shown remarkable signs of improvement.”

According to the commissioner, the disease was not Lassa fever as confirmed by the Irrua General Hospital in Edo state where samples were taken to.

“We will investigate and trace the dead people to the grave yard and come up with the correct figure.

“We want to assure the general public that government is doing all that is humanly possible to stay on top of the situation and forestall further loss of lives.

“We will continue to inform the public as the investigation progresses,” Mr Audu said as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

