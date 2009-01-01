Home | News | General | Young Nigerian man creates presidential aircraft to celebrate President Buhari's return (photos)

Many Nigerians are excited for President Buhari’s return from his medical trip to the United Kingdom.

Another Nigerian man identified as Abu Sulaiman has celebrated this memorable event in his own special way.

To celebrate the president’s return, the young man drew a beautiful replica of Nigeria’s Presidential Aircraft.

Young genius makes fine art to celebrate President Buhari's return Photo Source: Facebook

Sulaiman’s diagram looked exactly like the real aircraft to every simple detail, including the coat of arms and the Nigerian flag.

You may recall that President Buhari left the country for his medical treatment on May 7, this year after handing over power to the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Man draws Nigeria's Presidential aircraft Photo Source: Facebook

The president returned on Saturday, August 19.

The art looks just like the real presidential aircraft Photo Source: Facebook

Motorists celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari's return from London after over 100 days. Watch it on NAIJ.com TV below:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General