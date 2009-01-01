Home | News | General | This 23-year-old UNIPORT student in trouble for killing 8-year-old girl for rituals in Rivers (photos)

- Ifeanyi Chukwu Maxwell Dike is said to be a student of the University of Port Harcourt

- Dike was alleged to have carried out the act for ritual purposes

- The police also announced the arrest of three alleged car snatchers in Rivers state

Ifeanyi Chukwu Maxwell Dike, a 23-year-old 200-level student of the Faculty of Science, University of Port Harcout, Rivers state, has been arrested for allegedly killing an eighth-year-old girl named Victory Chikamso.

Dike was arrested with some of his alleged accomplices for the death of little Victory in a case suspected to be ritual murder.

DSP Omoni Nnamdi, the public relations officer of the Nigeria Police Force command in Rivers, revealed that Dike of Messiah Street, Eliozu, Port Harcourt, who abducted Victory, who lived in the same address.

The suspected ritualist. Credit: Nigeria Police Force

“The little girl was abducted, defiled and killed, while her vag*na, eyes, tongue and breast were removed and put in a polythene bag.

“The suspect was going to dispose of the body, when he was arrested by the local vigilante that suspected his movement. On being questioned the suspect dropped the bag and took to flight.

“Consequently he was given a hot chase and arrested.

“On further interrogation by the Police, he confessed and took the police to where the vital organs were concealed.

“The body and the organs have been recovered, paraded and deposited in the mortuary,” he said in a statement obtained by NAIJ.com.

In a related development, the police command said its men, while on a stop-and-search at the Eagle Island sandfill, intercepted a Toyota Avalon salon car with Registration number: WER 767 CN.

It named the three occupants of the car to include Ignatius Opara, 26; Aniebiet Daniel, 19; and Lawson Basoene, 18.

The ritual suspect with his victim

“On close observation, the police team noticed a difference between the plate number and the number on the screen, which triggered their suspicion.

“And on searching the car, one locally made pistol with two 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered hidden under the driver’s seat.

“Further interrogation revealed that the suspects had stolen the car from where it was packed at Amadi Ama.

“They are still making useful statements that will lead to the recovery of other cars allegedly robbed by them. While efforts are on to burst their criminal gang,” the statement said.

