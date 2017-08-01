Double Celebration! TV Gal, Jumai Shaba Welcome Her Second Child As She Marks 35th Birthday
TV host, Jumai Shaba and husband Ade Rosiji have welcomed their second child…a baby girl. The Christian vlogger announced the good news today, which is her 35th birthday.
“Double Celebration. My Beautiful Daughter is Just over 1 Week old and today I’m #35. God is EVERYTHING…Today I’m thankful for my Children. #Psalm91 #TeamGod #SundayLover #iCoverMyFamilyWithTheBloodOfJesus The couple got married in Dubai on February, 2016 and welcomed their first child, a boy on July 2016. Congrats to them.
