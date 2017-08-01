Home | News | General | ‘Olori Ibu, Wife Beater, Oloshi Somebody!’ Angry Nigerians Blasts Bawo Emami For ‘Thanking God’
‘Olori Ibu, Wife Beater, Oloshi Somebody!’ Angry Nigerians Blasts Bawo Emami For ‘Thanking God’



Although Bamo Emami has since taken down the assault video, some angry Nigerians are not done insulting him. The businessman has been accused of beating his wife before her mother and sister. The video was recorded and posted online.

Bawo, a younger brother of Warri billionaire, Emami Ayiri posted a photo of him praying and sitting before a plate of Pizza. He wrote:

“Prayer is the master key to my God.

“Thank you Lord,who can I put my trust in if not you.I have been forsaken to hunger,but you know best.I put my trust in man even as you’ve warned me.My realisation is total faith in you”

The post reignited the anger of his followers and they blasted him. Check out some of the comments…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

