I prefer early morning sex — Nollywood actress Amara Maduka Says

Nollywood actress, Amara Maduka has bragged that the size of a man’s manhood is of no importance when it comes to sex, as long as it gives her sexual pleasure and satisfaction in bed.
Potpourri, Amara added that early morning sex is better, compared to when it is done at night.
Amara said:
“Size doesn’t matter when it comes to sex; it’s how you use what you have that matters. What is the essence of a big ‘banana’ if it cannot be used well?” she asked.
When Potpourri asked about the weirdest place she has ever had sex, the talented script writer said;
“I once had sex in the pool, it was way better than bedroom sex.
“I prefer early morning sex, the one that happens when your husband wakes you up with erection and you initially pretend you are not interested, but you really want to get down to it.”
