See Stunning Photos Of Powede Lawrence At Her Wedding Introduction

The wedding introduction of stunning model and former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Tourism 2013, Powede Lawrence, to her man, Ikechukwu, held yesterday 19th August.

Ikechukwu proposed to Powede on July 14th and here are stunning photos of the bride to-be and her man at the event.

The couple’s traditional wedding will hold September 9th.

Here are the photos:

