I don’t like midnight sex – Nollywood actress Abimbola Oni
- 7 hours 17 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nollywood Actress and On Air Personality, Abimbola Oni has said she doesn’t like midnight sex.
Speaking during an interview with NewTelegraphonline, Oni said:
“Sex for me could happen anytime. At times midnight sex can be annoying; especially after the whole hustle during the day”.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 299