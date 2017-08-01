Home | News | General | I don’t like midnight sex – Nollywood actress Abimbola Oni
I don’t like midnight sex – Nollywood actress Abimbola Oni



Nollywood Actress and On Air Personality, Abimbola Oni has said she doesn’t like midnight sex.

Speaking during an interview with NewTelegraphonline, Oni said:

“Sex for me could happen anytime. At times midnight sex can be annoying; especially after the whole hustle during the day”.

