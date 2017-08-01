Home | News | General | Toke Makinwa Bags Style Influencer Of The Year Award And She Is Elated
Toke Makinwa Bags Style Influencer Of The Year Award And She Is Elated



  • 8 hours 1 minute ago
Toke Makinwa is a 32-year-old multi-media personality and best selling author who is a sophisticated hustler who loves to live the good life.

The Media personality and best selling author Toke Makinwa has just won the Style Influencer of the Year award at the ongoing 2017 Glitz Style Awards ceremony.

The author who is very excited about the news shared this exciting news via her Snapchat.

Toke stunned in a vintage look for the Nominees party which took place on Friday 18th.

Another celebrity spotted at the event looking dapper as usual is ace fashion designer Mai Atafo.

Here are the photos:

