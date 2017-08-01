Home | News | General | Read Hilarious story of one Nigerian man divorcing wife in America because ‘she’s a witch’

Lawyer and Human Rights activist, Emeka Ugwuonye shared this story of a Nigerian man divorcing his wife in America on his Facebook page:

His wife filed for divorce. He came to me. I didn’t want to represent him. I sent him to another lawyer, an American. When he came to the lawyers for interview, they called him into the conference hall to talk with him and to assess his case.

They asked him to tell them the problem between him and his wife. He told them that his wife and her relatives have been trying to kill him. They asked him to explain further. He told them that his wife’s relatives use diabolical means to attack him. The lawyers got really confused. They stopped writing. They told him to please explain what he meant. He said his wife and her relatives are witches and they attack him at night.

Each lawyer went to get a cup of coffee to listen. He told them how his wife and relatives would turn into birds and flight to his bedroom and attack him at night. The lawyers asked him where those relatives of his wife lived. And the lawyers picked up their pens to write down the names and addresses of these witnesses.

The man told the lawyers that they live in Nigeria. The lawyers asked him how would they come and attack him, expecting to hear the airport they landed in. But the man was so sure of himself.

He even became argumentative and said: “Don’t you know how witches move?” The lawyers were flabbergasted. The man went on: “They fly to my house at night”.

The lawyer asked: “Okay, when they enter the United States where do they stay?”.

The man fired back: “They don’t stay. They just attack me and in the morning, they will fly back”.

The lawyer asked: “Where do they fly back to?”.

The man replied: “Nigeria”.

The lawyer had to be sure, so he asked again: “So, they fly from Nigeria to your house each night, and fly back to Africa in the morning?”.

The man said yes.

The lawyer called me to ask me if I had any objections if they sent the man to a psychiatric hospital for treatment. I told them I had no objections. That would be in his best interest.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General