Hello, and welcome to Nigerianeye's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

After the demolition of White Hart Lane, Spurs will play all of their home fixtures during the 2017-18 campaign at Wembley Stadium and their schedule begins with a showdown with fierce rivals Chelsea.

The Blues are currently reeling from a 3-2 defeat at home to Burnley and with tensions said to be building behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge, the defending champions cannot afford another early setback.

Back in April, Chelsea ran out 4-2 victors when the two teams met in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

CHELSEA: Courtois, Rudiger, Luiz, Christiansen, Azpilicueta, Bakayoko, Kante, Alonso, Moses, Willian, Morata

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tripper, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies, Eriksen, Alli, Kane

Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
