Home | News | General | Osinbajo, other worshippers celebrate Buhari’s return at villa chapel
South East Governors Forum Felicitate With President Buhari On Return
"Buhari’s Return Is Good Omen For Nigeria"

Osinbajo, other worshippers celebrate Buhari’s return at villa chapel



  • 4 hours 2 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other worshippers at the Aso Villa Chapel on Sunday celebrated the return of President Muhammadu Buhari after 104 days of medical sojourn in London, United Kingdom.

Buhari returned to the country on Saturday to wild jubilation by his supporters in Abuja and other cities across the country.

To appreciate God for his recovery and safe return to the country, worshippers at the chapel located a few metres away from the President’s official residence inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja rendered different thanksgiving songs in the nation’s three major languages: Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo.

The chapel’s administrator, Rev. Isaac Ambi, set the tone for the thanksgiving service when he congratulated Osinbajo on Buhari’s return and how he performed well while standing in for the President.

“We want to rejoice with our father, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, for the safe return of our President and our father, Muhammadu Buhari.

“We also want to thank God on how he has used you (Osinbajo) in piloting the affairs of Nigeria while the President was away,” he said.

Also, Prof. Durosinmi Etti, urged worshipers to celebrate God for what he did in the life of the President.

He thereafter led the excited church members to sing the popular chorus -“What shall we say unto the Lord?”

The chapel choir also rendered a special song titled “All Things are Working for My Good.”

A former Chairman of the Federal  Civil Service Commission, Mrs. Juan Ayo; Ambi and Mr. King Opuru, later offered prayers of thanksgiving in the three major languages.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Osinbajo, other worshippers celebrate Buhari’s return at villa chapel
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 248