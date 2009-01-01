Osinbajo, other worshippers celebrate Buhari’s return at villa chapel

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other worshippers at the Aso Villa Chapel on Sunday celebrated the return of President Muhammadu Buhari after 104 days of medical sojourn in London, United Kingdom.

Buhari returned to the country on Saturday to wild jubilation by his supporters in Abuja and other cities across the country.

To appreciate God for his recovery and safe return to the country, worshippers at the chapel located a few metres away from the President’s official residence inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja rendered different thanksgiving songs in the nation’s three major languages: Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo.

The chapel’s administrator, Rev. Isaac Ambi, set the tone for the thanksgiving service when he congratulated Osinbajo on Buhari’s return and how he performed well while standing in for the President.

“We want to rejoice with our father, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, for the safe return of our President and our father, Muhammadu Buhari.

“We also want to thank God on how he has used you (Osinbajo) in piloting the affairs of Nigeria while the President was away,” he said.

Also, Prof. Durosinmi Etti, urged worshipers to celebrate God for what he did in the life of the President.

He thereafter led the excited church members to sing the popular chorus -“What shall we say unto the Lord?”

The chapel choir also rendered a special song titled “All Things are Working for My Good.”

A former Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Mrs. Juan Ayo; Ambi and Mr. King Opuru, later offered prayers of thanksgiving in the three major languages.