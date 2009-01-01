Buhari’s Return: A Boost To War Against Boko-Haram – Shettima

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to Nigeria, after a medical vacation in London, as a big boost toward ending the Boko Haram terrorism in the North- East.

Shettima stated this in a statement signed by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in Maidugur on Sunday.

He congratulated the entire people of the North-East on the return of the president.

“The people of the North-East should be congratulated as the major beneficiaries of Buhari’s return because of his open love, empathy and keen interest in addressing the security challenges in the sub-region,’’ Shettima said.

He said that aside from his zeal in fighting insecurity, the president had been magnanimous in appointing individuals from the sub-region into key Federal Government positions.

“Before the coming of Buhari in 2015, the North- East was the most marginalised in everything that had to do with the Federal Government,from the presence of Federal projects to representation at national levels.

“But he changed that soon after he assumed the mantle of leadership and made the region the bride of his administration, in terms of national representation,’’

“For this and other reasons, Buhari occupies a special place in the hearts and minds of all true sons and daughters of the six states that make up the North-East geo-political zone.

“We are grateful to God for returning him in good health.

“We pray that his health continues to grow from strength to strength, to enable him complete his noble mission to fully restore Nigeria to the path of recovery, sustainable progress and development.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Borno, we are indeed most grateful to all good Nigerians for standing by Buhari.’’

Shettima described Buhari as a former Governor of the defunct North-Eastern State ‘’and our in-law in whom we are very pleased.’’

He said that it was in recognition of Buhari’s love for the North-East that Borno pioneered state prayers for his quick recovery during his first medical trip to the UK.