I Wish Buhari Good Health To Fulfill Your Promises To Nigerians - Atiku

Former Vice president Atiku Abubakar, Saturday, welcomed President Buhari, who returned to his country after attending to his health for over 103 days in London.

Buhari, who received a warm welcome yesterday by Nigerians was charged by the former vice president via his tweeter handle, to fulfill his campaign promises to Nigerians.

In his words, “Welcome back Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari, Wishing you good health to fulfill the promises to Nigeria.”

Recall that Buhari and APC had promised Nigerians ‘change’ during his campaign period and that change is yet to be seen by Nigerians who voted him into power.