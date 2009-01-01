Buhari should sack Ministers – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his cabinet members.

NANS advised Buhari to “rejig and reposition his cabinet for effectiveness and efficiency by bringing on board, cerebral, competent, vibrant, contemporary and dynamic young people to herald and stimulate a whole new level of impetus and vibrancy in the administration of the ailing economy”.

NANS president, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, said this in a statement welcoming the nation’s leader from his prolonged medical vacation.

“It is with a deep sense of patriotism joins all patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with President Muhammadu Buhari and thank God for his returns safe return from the United Kingdom,” he noted.

“Nigerian Students stood with the President throughout the difficult times and would continue to be with him in prayers for the sustenance of his health and pray for more wisdom, knowledge, understanding and energy to enable the him provide the necessary leadership to move the nation forward.

“Ahead of the Mr. President’s broadcast on Monday, NANS calls on him to consider the current issue of urgent national importance and speak to the prevailing indefinite strike declared by ASUU to ensure that Nigerian Students returns to school at the earliest convenience”.

The students’ body drew the attention of Buhari to the fact that the critical challenge of the Nigerian Universities and Nigerian Students is obviously and regrettably missing in the recently launched Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

He stated that going forward, the Nigerian students and youth should be deliberately included in decisions making process on issues that concern them to enable them actively participate and contribute to the development efforts of the nation.