Kaduna hospital announces free surgeries to celebrate President Buhari’s return

A hospital in Kaduna has announced it would render free surgeries for poor Nigerians to commemorate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London.

Buhari had returned to Nigeria on Saturday after 104 days of medical vacation in London. His supporters had been trying to outdo one another while celebrating and thanking God for his health.

Joining the repertoire of well-wishers, Kaduna-based Sultan Hospital had announced it would render week-long free surgeries for poor Nigerians.

Facebook user, Tasiu Ibrahim, posted the banner announcing the free surgeries, alongside pictures of the president’s return on his timeline.

The hospital said, “FREE SURGERIES AS BABA RETURNS! As a way of expressing our gratitude to Almighty Allah, for returning safely, our President, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), to continue the stewardship of our dear country Nigeria; we at Sultan Hospital hereby declare a week of free surgeries for indigent Nigerians. We pray to Almighty Allah to grant Mr President more strength and wisdom to steer the affairs of this Nation. All concerned patients are welcomed!”