Kaduna hospital announces free surgeries to celebrate President Buhari’s return
- 4 hours 48 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Buhari had returned to Nigeria on Saturday after 104 days of medical vacation in London. His supporters had been trying to outdo one another while celebrating and thanking God for his health.
Joining the repertoire of well-wishers, Kaduna-based Sultan Hospital had announced it would render week-long free surgeries for poor Nigerians.
Facebook user, Tasiu Ibrahim, posted the banner announcing the free surgeries, alongside pictures of the president’s return on his timeline.
The hospital said, “FREE SURGERIES AS BABA RETURNS! As a way of expressing our gratitude to Almighty Allah, for returning safely, our President, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), to continue the stewardship of our dear country Nigeria; we at Sultan Hospital hereby declare a week of free surgeries for indigent Nigerians. We pray to Almighty Allah to grant Mr President more strength and wisdom to steer the affairs of this Nation. All concerned patients are welcomed!”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles