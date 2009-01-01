Home | News | General | Osinbajo, other worshippers celebrate President Buhari's return at Aso rock chapel

- The return of President Muhammadu Buhari after 104 days of medical sojourn in London has been celebrated with a thanksgiving at the Aso rock Villa Chapel

- The acting president was also praised during the thanksgiving service

- During the thanksgiving, Prof. Durosinmi Etti, called on worshipers to celebrate God for what he did in the life of President Buhari before leading them to sing - “What shall we say unto the Lord?”

The return of President Muhammadu Buhari after 104 days of medical sojourn in London, United Kingdom was celebrated today Sunday August 20 by vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other worshippers at the Aso rock Villa Chapel.

The worshippers rendered different thanksgiving songs in the nation’s three major languages: Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo, Punch reports.

The chapel’s administrator, Rev. Isaac Ambi, during the thanksgiving rejoiced with the acting president over return of the president.

“We want to rejoice with our father, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, for the safe return of our President and our father, Muhammadu Buhari.

“We also want to thank God on how he has used you (Osinbajo) in piloting the affairs of Nigeria while the President was away,” he said.

During the thanksgiving, Prof. Durosinmi Etti, called on worshipers to celebrate God for what he did in the life of President Buhari before leading them to sing - “What shall we say unto the Lord?”

The song “All Things are Working for My Good.” was rendred by the chapel choir as a special song for the return of the president.

Meanwhile, governors from the south-east part of Nigeria welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria.

NAIJ.com reported that as he returned back to Nigeria on Saturday, August 19, the South-East Governors Forum, through its chairman and governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, thanked God for granting the president a divine healing.

Meanwhile, in the video below, Governor Aminu Bello Masari and Katsina activists celebrate Buhari's return.

[embedded content]

