IPOB reveals reason why Biafra Secret Service was created

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) claimed that the Biafra Secret Service is not an army but a vigilante group to protect its members and gather intelligence.

While speaking to the press, the group's publicity secretary, Emma Powerful insisted that IPOB has no standing Biafra Army as it is believed and members of the BSS are mere security volunteers.

He said: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, did not sew any uniform for these volunteers erroneously called Biafra soldiers.

"There is no standing Biafra Army and we emphasize the word NO. We have security volunteers just like you have vigilance groups. IPOB is legitimately concerned about the well being and safety of Biafrans all over the world.

“With October 1, 2017 looming, it has fallen on IPOB to ensure the welfare, safety and well being of Biafrans returning home to prevent what happened in 1966 from happening again. IPOB will not fold its arms and watch Hausa Fulani Janjaweed embark on another bloodbath directed at southerners living in the North. That’s why BSS was inaugurated to gather intelligence and to safeguard those returning home to Biafraland from the North.

“IPOB is against all forms of lawlessness, from the menace of Fulani herdsmen to kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling. All these vices will be stamped out in the coming months without recourse to armed confrontation.

“It means that Biafraland will be the safest part of Africa where inward investments will drive the new industrialization policy championed by IPOB. We are concerned about the high level of hopelessness brought about as a direct result of decimation of the socio-economic landscape in Biafraland.

"High level of both youth and adult unemployment, galloping inflation indices, unbearable hardship leading to premature deaths everywhere. Biafrans can no longer tolerate this unacceptable level of human degradation.”

“These evil men at Aso Rock will go out of their way to foment trouble for IPOB. These are the evil men plunging Nigeria into crisis not IPOB.”

Meanwhile, IPOB has denied reports that its leader Nnamdi Kanu withdrew the group's call for a boycott of the November 18, Anambra election.

The group said at no time did Kanu say IPOB will be part of the elections in the state.

The media aide to the IPOB leader Darlington Okolie said the group's leadership has only one condition required for elections to hold in Anambra state.

