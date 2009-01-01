Home | News | General | Nigerian hospital declares 1 week of free surgery to celebrate President Buhari’s return from London (see poster)
Nigerian hospital declares 1 week of free surgery to celebrate President Buhari’s return from London (see poster)



- The hospital listed six different diseases that would be focused on to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari's return

- Buhari returned from London on Saturday, August 19

- The surgery will hold in one week starting from Sunday, August 20

To celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London, a hospital in Kaduna state has declared one week of free surgery for patients.

President Buhari returned to Nigeria from London on Saturday, August 19, after at least 103 days of absence as he received medical attention for an ailment.

“In Kaduna, Sultan Hospital will carry out free surgeries for one week as gratitude to God for bringing back Buhari alive! Spread the word,” AS Aruwa said on Twitter displaying a poster that carried the information.

The listed areas of free surgeries include herniorraphy for adults, herniotomy for children, lipoma excision, excision of breast lumps, ganglion excision and hydrocoelectomy.

The announcement was made by Tasi’u Ibrahim for the management while the surgeries would commence between August 20 and 26 at the hospital located at AH 1, Makarfi Road, Rigasa, Kaduna.

