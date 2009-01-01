Home | News | General | North-east youth forum excited over President Buhari's return

- A group in the north-east has hailed the coming home of President Muhammadu Buhari

- The group says it was God's divine intervention that restored health of the President

- The group also called on Nigerians to unite for the progress of the country irrespective of tribe, region or political affiliations

A youth organization, North-east Youth Forum (NEYF) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari on his return from the United Kingdom where he went for medical vacation.

Speaking to the press on Saturday at Unity Fountain, Abuja, where numerous Nigerians had gathered to celebrate the return of the President, national president of the north-based organization, Alhaji Idris Kyari commended the resilient spirit of President Buhari in facing the ailment that kept him away from the country for over three months, saying it was God's divine intervention that restored the health of the President.

He said: “President Buhari is a good man. He means well for this country. But unfortunately he fell sick, which is human. God in his infinite mercies heard our prayers and the prayers of other ordinary Nigerians to heal the President so he can continue with the good work he was doing before he succumbed to illness.’’

Alhaji Kyari also praised vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his commitment and loyalty to the President while he was away, saying but for Osinbajo's sense of patriotism and firm sense of duty, the ship of the Nigerian state would have been rudderless for the months the President was away which could have been calamitous for the country.

While noting that there is a lot to be done to fix the country and restore its path to that of progress, the youth leader called on all Nigerians regardless of their tribe, religion, party affiliations and all other primordial sentiments to join hands with the Buhari administration so that it can fulfil the promises it made to Nigerians in the 2015 presidential election.

In view of the rising ethnic divisions in the country, Kyari further used the occasion to pledge the commitment of the youths of northeast extraction to one united and indivisible Nigeria. He admonished those calling for the dismemberment of the country to “sheathe their sword of disunity and embrace dialogue as a way of resolving whatever knotty issues that may arise from our diversity as a nation.”

NAIJ.com had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Nigeria after 105 days away from work.

He spent 103 days in the UK being treated for an undisclosed ailment. He was welcomed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport by staff, aides, and some APC governor's including Rochas Okorocha.

Meanwhile, in the video below, Governor Aminu Bello Masari and Katsina activists celebrate Buhari's return.

[embedded content]

