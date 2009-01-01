Home | News | General | APC governor fumes, demands arrest of his aide's killers

- Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has demanded for the arrest and prosecution of his aide's killers

- The governor's principal special assistant on knowledge economy and investments, Dr Tavershima Adyorough was murdered recently

- Dr Adyorough's wife was not spared by the gunmen

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has demanded the arrest and prosecution of the killers of his principal special assistant on knowledge economy and investments, Dr Tavershima Adyorough.

NAIJ.com gathered that Dr Adyorough was shot and killed by gunmen who invaded his residence at about 12.30 this morning, August 20, and also shot his wife who is on admission in hospital.

Governor Ortom described the killing as unacceptable and condemnable, requesting security agencies to swing into action immediately so as to arrest those responsible for the dastardly act.

He stated that Dr Adyorough was a competent and dependable aide who delivered on assignments with dedication and honesty.

The governor sympathized with the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of the state on the loss and pledges that he would support security agencies in apprehending the culprits.

He urged those with useful information that can lead to the arrest to make same available.

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom has joined millions of other Nigerians in welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari back to the country after his medical vacation in London.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com by his chief press secretary, Mr Terver Akase, Governor Ortom, on behalf of the government and people of Benue state expressed gratitude to God for answering the prayers of millions of Nigerians by healing the president.

He said the jubilation which has greeted President Buhari's return indicates that majority of Nigerians are happy with the good work he has been doing for the country.

