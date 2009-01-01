Home | News | General | "Instead of you to ask Buhari to repent, you are dancing" - Asari Dokubo speaks on President Buhari's return (video)

- Asari Dokubo has asked Nigerians to stop celebrating President Buhari’s return

- In a video, the ex-militant leader noted that the president needs to start working on important issues

- Dokubo further stated that the president must disclose to Nigerians the nature of his sickness

Former militant leader Asari Dokubo has condemned Nigerians who are celebrating President Muhammadu Buhari’s return from the United Kingdom.

The president had left the country on May 7, for a medical treatment in London, UK. He returned to the country on Saturday, August 19, looking hale and hearty.

Many Nigerians who anticipated the president’s return have been celebrating since his return on Saturday.

Asari Dokubo speaks on President Buhari's return

However, others like the ex-militant leader have asked the president to get back to work immediately.

In a video shared on social media, Dokubo condemned Nigerians for celebrating the return of the president.

He noted that Nigerians are supposed to be asking the president about how he would proceed on important decisions concerning the country not celebrating.

The ex-militant leader who claimed that the Niger-Delta resources have been tampered with asked the president to find ways to help out.

Dokunbo further stated that the president must disclose to Nigerians the nature of his sickness.

Watch his video posted by Facebook user below:

