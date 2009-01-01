Home | News | General | Nigerians under attack in Ghana, 5 allegedly killed (Video)

- There is a ongoing crisis between Nigerians and Ghanaians in Sowutoum area of Ghana

- The crisis started after a Nigerian man allegedly killed a Ghanaian during a fight

- Five Nigerians have been allegedly killed in a reprisal attacks by Ghanaians

A crisis has erupted in Sowutoum area of Ghana between Nigerians and Ghana indigenes after a Nigeria man was accused of killing a Ghanaian during a fight.

NAIJ.com learnt that the crisis started after Ghana police reportedly arrested a Nigerian man, 48-year-old Thompson Peter, who insisted he killed the Ghanaian man in self defence during the fight.

Punch reported that the Ghanaian man's death has reportedly led to reprisal attacks against Nigerians living in Ghana, with five persons killed.

A video has emerged of Ghanaians chasing away police officers who were called to settle the crisis.

A Facebook user, Ifeanyi Chukwuemeka, wrote that the crisis started after Thompson allegedly stabbed Ghanaian 27-year-old Misbau Amadu in the head with a knife after a confrontation at his residence at about 10:00pm on Thursday.

He wrote: “The victim was rushed to the Mary Lucy Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors.

“Inspector Kwabena Danso, Deputy Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said a week ago, Thompson Peter lodged a complaint at the Sowutoum Police Station that Misbau Amadu had broken into his apartment and stolen some items.

“After taking the statement of Thompson, the PRO said the police proceeded to the residence of Misbau Amadu with the intent of inviting him to the station to help investigate the claim but he was not available.

“Thompson said at about 9:00 pm last Thursday, Misbau came to his (Thomson’s) house, armed with a knife to attack him for reporting the case to the police. In the course of the fight, Thompson said he overpowered Misbau and stabbed him in self-defence.

“The matter is still under investigations, Inspector Kwabena Danso posited. Meanwhile, crisis has allegedly broken out in the area, with many Nigerians being attacked."

Another Facebook user, Stephen Chase Ebuka, claimed that five Nigerians have lost their lives in the reprisal attack on them and he shared a video of the mob chasing away the police.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Union in South Africa on Thursday August 17 said that another Nigerian, Mr Uchenna Eloh, has been killed in the Western Cape Province of the country.

NAIJ.com gathered that Kanayo Onwumelu, Chairman, Western Cape chapter of the union, told the press that Eloh was strangled to death by South African policemen.

