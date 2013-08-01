Home | News | General | Delta APC vows to demand accountability from Okowa

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress APC in Delta State, Chief Terry Otuya , has said that the party will henceforth demand accountability for every Kobo that is due to the people of Delta State, noting that APC is a major stakeholder in the state.

Otuya made this known in an interview with pressmen yesterday in Sapele, Delta State.

According to the APC chieftain, ‘’ we will question any expenditure including donations and gifts that are beyond the scope of good governance”.

‘’ we will certainly not accept expenditures that are morally unjustifiable and wasteful’’.

Reacting to Governor Okowa’s Chief Press Secretary statements on the recent deployment of 10 billion naira Paris Club refund, Otuya urged governor Okowa to publish the actual disbursement to back the claim of his press secretary.

“ we challenge governor Okowa to substantiate his claim of creating over 6,000 entrepreneurs across the 25 local government area through his SMART agenda job creation programme, by publishing the list of the so called state government empowered entrepreneurs per local government as distinct from the beneficiaries of the various federal government sponsored social, welfare and economic development programmes’’.

‘’ On road construction we call on governor Okowa to take a weekend drive to Lagos through Epe so that he can learn what road constructions is all about and not the poorly patched up Agbor/Amukpe road rehabilitation which is now a death trap’’ he added

