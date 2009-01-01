Home | News | General | Yoruba youths express delight over Buhari’s return

The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) , has described the return of President Muhammad Buhari to the country, after his medical vacation in London, as a new dawn for the progress and development of the country.

The association in a statement signed by its President, Mr Olalekan Hammed, on Sunday in Osogbo said it received with overwhelming excitement the news of President Buhari’s arrival to the country.

Hammed said the association believed that God Almighty had answered the prayers of Nigerians by giving the president the privilege to recuperate quickly and return to the country, hale and hearty.

“Our profound gratitude also goes to the Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for the unflinching loyalty he has for the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“God will give our President the needed sound health to carry out his presidential duties and exercise his powers effectively as the leader of the country,’’ he said.

Newsmen report that Buhari, who left Nigeria on May 7 for medical vacation, arrived the country 4:35 p.m. on Saturday is expected to address the nation on Monday.

