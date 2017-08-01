Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade Is Breathtaking As She Puts Baby Bump On Display
Media personality, Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade who is almost ready to drop her baby, has given us maternity look goals with these beautiful photos.
The soon to be mum had a photo shoot and took to Instagram to share photos as she awaits the birth of her first child.
The parents to be got hitched in October 2015 at a glamorous event held in London.
Oni got rooted into showbiz by playing the role of co-host on popular talk show, “Moments With Mo” in company with Mo Abudu and Bolanle Olukanmi.
She went on to launch her own platform, “The Marcy Project”, a lifestyle and entertainment programme that runs for thirty minutes.
Here are the other photos:
