Home | News | General | Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade Is Breathtaking As She Puts Baby Bump On Display

Media personality, Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade who is almost ready to drop her baby, has given us maternity look goals with these beautiful photos.

The soon to be mum had a photo shoot and took to Instagram to share photos as she awaits the birth of her first child.

The parents to be got hitched in October 2015 at a glamorous event held in London.

Oni got rooted into showbiz by playing the role of co-host on popular talk show, “Moments With Mo” in company with Mo Abudu and Bolanle Olukanmi.

She went on to launch her own platform, “The Marcy Project”, a lifestyle and entertainment programme that runs for thirty minutes.

Here are the other photos:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General