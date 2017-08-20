Nigerian cult war in Malaysia deepens as Black Axe members tie and stab Vikings cult member this morning
Very early this morning in Cheras, Malaysia, the Nigerian cult war between Black Axe and Vikings that has reportedly lingered for some time now has reportedly claimed one.
According to reports , a Nigerian member of the Vikings cult was tied and stabbed to death by fellow countrymen rivals in Black Axe, early this morning! Graphic Photos;
