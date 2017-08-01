Home | News | General | Photos From The Christian Burial Of Danbaba Suntai, Ex Governor Of Taraba State
Photos From The Christian Burial Of Danbaba Suntai, Ex Governor Of Taraba State



Most people still don’t know that late Danbaba Suntai the former Governor of Taraba State was a christian. Which explains why he died on June 7 and was buried on August 19, 2017 according to christian rites.

His body arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from the United States on Friday August 18 and he was laid to rest at Jalingo, the Taraba States capital.

Danbaba Suntai was on the shortlist of the 4 Christian governors to have served in the north. Others include late Patrick Yakowa of Kaduna State, Governor Gabriel Suswan of Benue State and Governor Jang of Plateau State.

See more photos from his burial below…

