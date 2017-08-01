Lol.. Bovi Channels 2Pac For Bolanle Olukanmi’s 90’s Themed Party
Ace comedian, Bovi channeled late U.S rapper, 2Pac for Tv personality, Bolanle Olukanmi’s 90s themed birthday party. He captioned the photos:
”#Bolintos 90s party! Bringing Tupac back to life! If I see any fat rapper tonight, he’s dead!!!
