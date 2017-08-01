Home | News | General | Lol.. Bovi Channels 2Pac For Bolanle Olukanmi’s 90’s Themed Party
Lol.. Bovi Channels 2Pac For Bolanle Olukanmi’s 90’s Themed Party



Ace comedian, Bovi channeled late U.S rapper, 2Pac for Tv personality, Bolanle Olukanmi’s 90s themed birthday party. He captioned the photos:

”#Bolintos 90s party! Bringing Tupac back to life! If I see any fat rapper tonight, he’s dead!!!

