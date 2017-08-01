Home | News | General | ‘Horoscope Destroyed My Relationship With Gifty’ -Mr. 2Kay
‘Horoscope Destroyed My Relationship With Gifty’ -Mr. 2Kay



‘Who no like better thing’ crooner, Mr. 2Kay, who once claimed he was in a relationship with ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty, has blamed his failed relationship with the reality TV Show star on horoscope.

In an exclusive chat with Channels TV, Mr. 2Kay who revealed his high regard for astrology and advised that adequate knowledge of a potential partner’s zodiac sign and its attributes should be acquired before the beginning of a serious relationship, further said he now have a cordial relationship devoid of romance with Gifty.

“I and gifty are cool but we are not dating, we are better in our different zones. Some loves are better not in relationship but friendship, we are not an item.”

“Zodiac signs are very important for us to know, if your zodiac signs don’t really match then it doesn’t really match because some people are not matched, they are just wasting their time with each other, ” he said.

