Nigerian Returns N150million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar

Michael Asemota, a Nigerian expatriate in Qatar who had opened an account with a cheque of QR150,200 with an undisclosed commercial bank, where he is the sole signatory of the account, who became a millionaire for several hours after the bank mistakenly deposited more than QR1.5 million ($411,127.99) into his account recently, has revealed why he returned the money.

According to Asemota, after he received an alert showing that a QR1,502,000 had been credited into his account by mistake instead of QR150,200 after he got back home, he went back to the bank and returned the money.

“After opening the account with the bank, I checked my balance to make withdrawals for a supply job and found the huge sum. I was amazed and decided to contact the bank. I went to see the manager to report the error of QR1,502,000 deposited into my account. After checking for confirmation, the manager gave me a warm handshake in appreciation” he told Qatar Tribune.

On why he alerted the bank about the error, he said;

“I knew the money did not belong to me and shouldn’t be in my account in the first place, so there were no motives and temptations to keep it.”

