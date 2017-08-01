Home | News | General | This Is The Reason Eva Alordiah Has Not Quit Music

It’s been a while since female rapper, Eva Alordiah, had a hit song and many of her fans are getting restless. You also recall Eva recently ended her engagement with fiance which was embroiled with a lot of controversy.

Expressing her mind in a chat with Punch’s Sunday Scoop, Eva admitted she often entertains the thought of dumping music. She said:

“I have been busy lately with a lot on my plate. But my fans should keep their fingers crossed because I will be coming out with something to blow their minds soon. Right now, I just need to sort some things out personally and get some things off my head.”

I would be lying if I say I don’t think of quitting music; I actually do that often. Sometimes, I just wake up feeling it’s all not worth it but I also push myself forward and continue to evolve.

I will credit my stay in the industry to God because He is the one that gives me the strength to carry on. At times when it seems things are not working right, I just smile and move on because I know God is in control.

I am also spurred on by the fact that there is still so much I want to achieve and I’m not a quitter. I am surrounded by great people who always encourage and motivate me to be the best version of myself. The most important thing is that I am happy doing what I truly love and I don’t take that for granted because not everybody gets that chance.”

Refusing to comment on the status of her relationship with former fiance, OAP Ceaser who proposed to her at an event last year, she said curtly,

“I would rather not talk about that please. Thank you.”

