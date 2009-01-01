Home | News | General | How we will bring Obasanjo, Saraki, Atiku back to PDP – Makarfi
How we will bring Obasanjo, Saraki, Atiku back to PDP – Makarfi



  • 8 hours 24 minutes ago
The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, has revealed that there are plans to bring back people like former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar to the party.

In an interview with Sunday Punch, Makarfi stated that a peace committee has been inaugurated at national and zonal levels to that effect.

“There is a plan to mobilise many people. We inaugurated the peace committee at the national and zonal levels and we have given them terms of reference to their work in terms of reconciliation and mobilisation. We hope they succeed in wooing these people back to the PDP,” he said.

On the 2019 presidential elections, Makarfi said: “the PDP will field a strong candidate from the North to face (President Muhammadu) Buhari or whoever the APC presents. Buhari must go in 2019.

“I honestly don’t see him winning a second term because we have concluded plans to defeat the APC in 2019. I believe the PDP will win that presidential election once we field a good candidate.”

How we will bring Obasanjo, Saraki, Atiku back to PDP – Makarfi
