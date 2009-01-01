How we will bring Obasanjo, Saraki, Atiku back to PDP – Makarfi
- 8 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
In an interview with Sunday Punch, Makarfi stated that a peace committee has been inaugurated at national and zonal levels to that effect.
“There is a plan to mobilise many people. We inaugurated the peace committee at the national and zonal levels and we have given them terms of reference to their work in terms of reconciliation and mobilisation. We hope they succeed in wooing these people back to the PDP,” he said.
On the 2019 presidential elections, Makarfi said: “the PDP will field a strong candidate from the North to face (President Muhammadu) Buhari or whoever the APC presents. Buhari must go in 2019.
“I honestly don’t see him winning a second term because we have concluded plans to defeat the APC in 2019. I believe the PDP will win that presidential election once we field a good candidate.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles