Pro-Sheriff rep rejects Makarfi’s amnesty



As the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party continues with efforts to rebuild the party, a member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Ehiozuwa  Agbonayinma, has rejected the amnesty offered by the Senator Ahmed Makafi-led caretaker committee.

Agbonayinma, who is a member of the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction and  represents Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency, made this known during a stakeholder meeting with party faithful in Benin.

While responding to questions from members of his constituency on whether he would accept the offer by the caretaker committee, the lawmaker said that amnesty could only be given to militants and not a man who had not committed any crime.

He also said that his decision to join the Sheriff faction was in the interest of the PDP.

Agbonayinma stated, “You can only give amnesty to either a militant or someone who committed a crime. In this case, amnesty does not arise. This is part of the impunity I am talking about.

“You are telling someone that you went to beg to rescue the PDP, when it was down and he came and did all that he could to save the party, that you want to give him amnesty? I do not like people who use people and dumped them. Now, let the truth be told, Ali Modu Sheriff is not on trial. We do not need amnesty.”

Pro-Sheriff rep rejects Makarfi’s amnesty
