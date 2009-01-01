Home | News | General | Arsenal fan slumps, dies in Imo as club concedes goal to Stoke City
Arsenal fan slumps, dies in Imo as club concedes goal to Stoke City



  • 8 hours 36 minutes ago
Tragedy struck in Anara, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State on Saturday, when a man identified as Dominic Ejimba slumped and died before he could be rushed to the hospital.

The incident happened as Ejimba was allegedly watching Arsenal vs. Stoke City match in the ongoing English Premier League season.

Sources said the deceased, a die-hard Arsenal FC supporter, could not bear it when his team conceded a goal midway into the second half of the game. He was watching the encounter at a viewing centre on the Owerri-Okigwe expressway, the source said.

A Liverpool fan, Chuks Amaku, said, “Dom is dead. He slumped immediately Stoke City scored a goal. Before my uncle, Hezekiah Amaku, could rush him to the hospital, he died.

“It was unfortunate because all of us were exchanging jokes. Nobody was sensing any danger. We never knew that death was lurking. He had supported Arsenal for a very long time now. He couldn’t had taken that goal very seriously.”

The deceased’s brother, Francis Onwuka, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Sunday.

Onwuka said, “Dom is dead. He slumped while watching Arsenal and Stoke City match on Friday and could not make it to the hospital.

“It is unfortunate and saddening because he has left a very young wife and three little kids. His demise pains.”

An Arsenal fan, Barrister Kissinger Ikeokwu, who also confirmed the death, disclosed that Gunners’ fans in the state mourn the painful exit.

Ikeokwu, who described the Dominic as a great fan of the London-based football club said the thoughts of all Arsenal fans in the state were with the family.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased, who was in his early 40s, had supported Arsenal from his childhood.

“He loved Arsenal passionately. He closed his shop to make sure that he watched his darling club play. He could even deny himself food if his team was beaten,” another source said.

The late Dominic Ejimba hailed from Umufuku-Umunchi in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State.

