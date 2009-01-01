Home | News | General | Flood Sacks Over 100 Families In Yobe
Flood Sacks Over 100 Families In Yobe



  • 8 hours 30 minutes ago
Over 100 people in Jajimaji, Karasuwa Local Government Area of Yobe, have been rendered homeless by flood that took over the area after a heavy down pour, newsmen report.

“The flood was caused by a torrential downpour which happened Saturday morning and lasted for several hours.

“It displaced several people and destroyed their property and farms,” Alhaji Ubaliyo Gambo,  Chairman of the local government told newsmen in Jajimaji on Sunday.

Newsmen report that officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had visited the area to assess the damage for immediate intervention.

SEMA’s Permanent Secretary Alhaji Musa Jidawa, said “we are here under the directive of the state governor Ibrahim Gaidam to assess the damage and provide urgent assistance to the victims.”

He observed that the area had been flood-prone and needed to either relocate to another place or a massive drainage be provided as a permanent solution to the floods.

“I am happy the council is considering the relocation of the victims to a new layout as a measure to curtail the yearly displacement of the people by flood.”

Flood Sacks Over 100 Families In Yobe
