President’s return soon after Adeboye’s visit proof Buhari not a religious bigot –Baraje
- 9 hours 21 minutes ago
He also said it shows that Buhari is not a religious bigot.
Baraje, who spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State, on the sidelines of the graduation of pupils of Baraje Centre for Arabic and Islamic Studies, Ilorin, said Adeboye’s visit to Buhari also proved a political point.
He said, “I don’t see the visit of Pastor Adeboye as being special. If at all, I would say that it is only proving one point wrong, politically, that is the assumption that Buhari is a religious bigot.
“So, if somebody of Pastor Adeboye’s calibre can take six-hour flight and go to see President Buhari and, within 48 hours, Buhari came home, then it is speaking a different thing about what some people are saying that Buhari is a religious bigot.
“Maybe he has now finally succumbed to the advice of not only his doctors but to the spiritual advice of Pastor Adeboye. So, I think the development is a very good one.”
