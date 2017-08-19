Zahra celebrates dad’s return, shames those who wanted Buhari dead
On an Instagram post, Zahra described the President as “the strongest man I know,” offering a virtual toast to Buhari’s health with cups of apple juice.
Dissing those who she claimed wanted the President dead, she called for prayers for them.
See her Instagram post:
A post shared by Zahra M Buhari-Indimi (@mrs_zmbi) on
