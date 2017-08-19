Home | News | General | Zahra celebrates dad’s return, shames those who wanted Buhari dead
A daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Zahra M Buhari-Indimi, has celebrated her dad’s arrival, thanking Allah for everything.

On an Instagram post, Zahra described the President as “the strongest man I know,” offering a virtual toast to Buhari’s health with cups of apple juice.

Dissing those who she claimed wanted the President dead, she called for prayers for them.

